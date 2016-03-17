NYPD: Teen brings gun to Jamaica, Queens, school; 2nd time this week

It’s unclear how the boy got the gun or why he brought it to school.

A 15-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to his Queens school Thursday, police said, the second such incident this week.

School staff at York Early College Academy in Jamaica called police at about 9 a.m. after finding the .38 revolver.

It was not immediately clear how the boy got the gun or why he brought it to school.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy took a loaded gun from under his grandfather’s bed and brought it to his school, P.S. 40, also in Jamaica.

The boy’s grandfather, 54-year-old Kenneth Miley, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and unauthorized possession of a pistol, revolver or ammunition, a violation of the city’s administrative code. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail at his arraignment late Wednesday night. An attorney for Miley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miley told investigators that he had found the gun and was planning on bringing it to a police precinct to turn it in, but had placed it under his bed in the meantime, according to the complaint. Police allegedly found two rounds of ammunition under a bed as well.

The boy said he knew how to load and unload a gun, authorities said.

Miley’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 29.