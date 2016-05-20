Teen dies in apparent accidental shooting in the Bronx, NYPD says

Police said the weapon was not recovered at the scene.

Akeem Davis, 17, was killed in an apparent accidental shooting inside a Bronx apartment building on Thursday, May 19, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Robyn Lehr

A teenager was killed inside a Bronx apartment building on Thursday in what police said appears to be an accidental shooting.

According to the NYPD, Ackeem Davis, 17, was with a group of friends inside an apartment on Astor Avenue near Barnes Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx when a loaded gun inside the apartment went off, striking him in the torso.

Police said they believe the group was playing around with the gun when it somehow discharged.

Davis was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Investigators have spoken with multiple persons of interest after the shooting, according to police, but no arrests have been made.

