Teen falls through ice on Central Park pond; 3rd such incident in a month, NYPD says

Two other teens fell into the same pond on Sunday, police said.

A 15-year-old boy fell through an iced-over pond in Central Park Monday afternoon, less than a day after two other teens fell through the ice on the same pond, police said.

The teen had waded out onto the ice covering The Pond, near East 61st Street, just before 1:15 p.m. Monday, police said. When the perilous ice gave way, the boy held on to the edge.

Critical Response Command officers and Parks Department employees were able to extend a ladder to the boy and pull him to safety. He was taken to an area hospital for observation, but was not injured, police said.

Less than 24 hours before that, a pair of teen boys — ages 13 and 15 — went onto the same frozen pond to take a picture just after 7:30 p.m., police said. They too fell through the ice, but were able to climb out on their own and were spotted outside the water when help arrived.

The pair were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital for observation.

The incidents come just a month after seven teen boys fell through the same iced-over pond, this time at 59th Street, and had to be rescued with the help of two good Samaritans.

The boys, ages 13 to 16, fell into the chilly water at about 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2017.

Their two rescuers were skateboarding in the park when they saw the boys, jumped into the pond and started pulling the teens out of the water.