Teen girl punched, knocked over head with bottle while looking for missing purse

The men who attacked a teen searching for her missing purse on a Bronx street over the weekend are still on the loose, police said Thursday.

The 18-year-old girl, who was not identified, had recently left a club when she realized her purse was missing at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, police said. She started looking for it, peeking around and into a nearby car on University Avenue in the Morris Heights area.

A man, in his 20s, got angry that she was searching. He summoned his friends and started to punch her before hitting her over the head with a bottle, police said.

The girl passed out during the attack before being taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where her head had to be stapled shut, police said. She also suffered chipped teeth and multiple facial injuries.

She was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

The main suspect is about 5-feet-6 inches, police said.