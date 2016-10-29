Teen girl beaten, sexually assaulted in Bronx Park, NYPD says

The girl was attacked sometime overnight on Monday, cops said.

Police have arrested a man who they say beat and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl near Bronx Park after leaving a subway station early Monday, police said.

Shaun Lewis, 27, of the Bronx, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted rape, assault, strangulation, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the teen was attacked and kicked in the head sometime overnight near Bronx Boulevard and East 213th Street. The suspect then sexually assaulted her before fleeing on East 213th Street, cops said.

Police said the girl met the man at the Gun Hill Road subway station and had walked with him to the park.

The girl found someone a few hours later and reported the attack to police at about 10 a.m. She was badly beaten and was having trouble remembering details of the attack, a police source said.

With Nicole Brown