Teen girl hit, killed by car in Ozone Park, Queens, NYPD says

Two girls were hit near Cross Bay Boulevard and 149th Street, cops said.

Two 13-year-old girls were hit by a car in Ozone Park on Oct. 24, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Nathaniel Wood

Two 13-year-old girls were struck by a car, one fatally, while walking to school in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The girls were crossing Cross Bay Boulevard south of the crosswalk in Ozone Park at about 6:45 a.m., police said.

That’s when a 55-year-old man in a green Chevy sedan rammed into them as they walked near 149th Avenue. The man had a green light at the time, police said.

Both teens were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. But one girl, Jazmine Marin, of Queens, sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other girl suffered a leg injury and was in stable condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, cops said, and criminality was not suspected.

With Alison Fox