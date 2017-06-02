Teen girl raped, forced into prostitution by Queens man, DA says

If convicted, Reagan “Flex” Conception faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

A Queens man was charged on Friday with raping a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution, the Queens District Attorney’s office said.

After meeting the victim in September 2016, prosecutors said Reagan “Flex” Conception, 28, forced her to have sex with him on numerous occasions for a three-month period. He also allegedly forced the girl to have sex with other men for money, which prosecutors said he pocketed, and beat her if she resisted.

“I want to stress that prostitution is not a victimless crime and that sex trafficking is an incessant act of brutality and degradation,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement. “This teenage girl was finally freed but she will have to live with this horrible experience for the rest of her life.”

Conception, of Jamaica, Queens, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on a 76-count indictment that includes charges of kidnapping, rape, criminal sex act and sex trafficking, the DA’s office said.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on July 5, 2017. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.