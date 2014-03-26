Teen indicted for slay on Brooklyn bus

The 14-year-old who allegedly shot and killed an innocent bystander on a Brooklyn bus last week has been indicted, the …

Kathon Anderson, 14, allegedly boarded a B15 bus in Bedford-Stuyvesant on March 20 to shoot a rival gang member. But he missed his mark, instead fatally shooting Angel Rojas, 39, in the head, police said.

Anderson, who is being charged as an adult, was indicted on second-degree murder charges.

“Angel Rojas was senselessly killed while simply riding a bus home from work, which thousands of people do throughout our city every day,” Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson said.

“He did not deserve to die so tragically, and we will hold the defendant Kathon Anderson responsible for taking the life of this innocent and hardworking man.”