Teen killed, man injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

A double shooting in Brooklyn claimed the life of Cedric McEaddy, 17, and injured a 24-year-old man on Wednesday, May 18, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: New Line Cinema / Matt Kennedy

A teenager was killed and another man was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers who responded to a 911 call around 11:53 p.m. for shots fire on Willmohr Street near East 92nd Street discovered 17-year-old Cedric McEaddy and a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

McEaddy had been shot in the torso and the second victim was shot in the hip and right hand, police said.

The two were rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where McEaddy was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. The second victim was in stable condition, police said.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case, police said.