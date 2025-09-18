Teen sitting on a bench in the Bronx raped in early morning attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman as she sat on a bench in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was sitting on a bench near Park Avenue and East 183rd Street in Belmont at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17 when the frightening attack occurred.

As she sat on the bench, the suspect approached her and began the sexual assault. Police could not confirm if the perpetrator, unknown to the victim, said anything before he approached her to begin the violent attack or whether he brandished a weapon.

Officers from the 48th Precinct received a 911 call about the incident. The suspect fled the location on foot, eastbound on 183 Street to parts unknown, before officers arrived.

Police on Wednesday distributed a surveillance photo and video of the suspect, who remains at large.

He is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Rape, one of the seven index crimes, is up in the 48th Precinct a significant 50% year to date compared to the same period in 2024. It is also up more than 21% citywide year to date compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.