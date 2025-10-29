Teen shot inside Harlem apartment building; two individuals sought for questioning

Detectives are looking to question two men after a teen was shot inside a Harlem apartment building on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 32nd Precinct rushed to Drew-Hamilton Houses, located at 2660 Frederick Douglass Blvd., at 6:48 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Upon arrival, officers say they entered an apartment to find an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police sources said the victim was so severely injured that the responding officers did not wait for EMS to arrive. Instead, they loaded him into the rear of their patrol car and raced him to Harlem Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

While the circumstances of how the shooting unfolded are not exactly clear, sources familiar with the incident report that a group of young men may have been handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged, wounding the teen.

Police say they are looking to question two men who fled the scene, wearing all black.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.