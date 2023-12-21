One teen wounded, another arrested in chaos at scene of Upper West Side shooting

Chaos unfolded at the scene of an Upper West Side crime scene on Thursday when a teen was arrested feet from where another was shot earlier that same night.

Chaos unfolded at the scene of an Upper West Side shooting on Thursday where a 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded.

According to police sources, the youngster was shot in the courtyard of Amsterdam Houses on West 62nd Street at around 7:22 p.m. on Dec. 21. While cops are still looking into exactly what motivated the gun violence, authorities reported that the boy was struck in the torso and grazed by a bullet across the chest.

Groceries could be seen strewn about the courtyard, items that police believe the victim dropped when he was attacked.

The victim was rushed to Cornell hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition, authorities said.

Just over an hour after the shooting occurred, a female could be heard screaming for aid as detectives continued to comb the area for evidence.

“Help! Mom! Please! Mom!” The girl could be heard shouting.

Six NYPD officers could be seen wrestling with a girl on West 63rd Street and 10th Avenue. Walking her to the police vehicle, the girl sprung away from them, pleading for aid.

“Literally they just walked up to her from all directions and circled her, and then she was screaming — like they didn’t say anything,” an eyewitness told amNewYork Metro.

Pedestrians filming the incident berated the cops for the arrest, accusing them of manhandling the teen, whom they reported to be a 17-year-old girl.

Police sources state the girl was wanted for an alleged previous robbery unrelated to Thursday night’s shooting.

The girl’s mother, who did not provide a name, contested the arrest — stating that the allegations are false and that her daughter was distraught over a friend having been shot and killed recently.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the shooting incident say that two teens are wanted for wounding the 15-year-old. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.