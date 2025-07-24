Teen slashed by group inside posh Upper West Side apartment building

Cops on the Upper West Side are looking for the suspects who viciously slashed a teenage boy inside a swanky apartment building on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded inside Waterline Square, located at 400 West 61st St., at around 10:46 p.m. on July 23.

Officers from the 20th Precinct were called to the apartment complex after a 911 caller reported that a young boy had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, cops discovered a 16-year-old with a slash wound to his back, left shoulder, and left wrist. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the teen was inside the stairwell hanging out with a female when four perpetrators burst inside and chased the boy into the lobby, where they went on the bloody attack. A knife was later recovered at the scene.

The suspects, one wearing a white t-shirt, one wearing red sweatpants, another one wearing all black, and one wearing blue jeans and white t-shirt fled on foot. Sources report that while the victim did not live in the building, his aunt is a resident there.

A motive for the assault has not been established. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.