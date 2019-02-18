LATEST PAPER
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx

Police arrested a 20-year-old man they say murdered

Police arrested a 20-year-old man they say murdered Pernell Pompey. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Shaye Weaver and Nicole Brown shaye.weaver@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Bronx teenager, according to the NYPD.

Jason Ramirez of the Bronx was arrested and charged with the murder of Pernell Pompey on Friday evening, police said.

Pompey was found with multiple stab wounds outside a bodega on the corner of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue, across from Fordham University, at about 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, cops said.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened about a half block away, an NYPD spokesman said.

Pompey, who lived a few blocks away on Marion Avenue, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The stabbing happened less than a mile from where 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death by alleged gang members in June. The gruesome murder, which was caught on surveillance footage, shocked the community and led to a social media campaign using the hashtag #JusticeforJunior. Fourteen men have been arrested in the case.

Ramirez, who was arraigned on Saturday, is being held at Rikers without bail, according to Department of Correction records.

Police say the investigation of Pompey's murder is still ongoing.

