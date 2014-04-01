Teen stabs friend to death over nude selfies, police say

Snapping selfies has quickly become a trend, from Ellen DeGeneres’ 3.4 million retweets to The Chainsmokers‘ obnoxious new song.

But the silly practice took a seriously fatal turn in Mexico March 19 when Erandy Elizabeth Gutierrez, 16, allegedly stabbed her former best friend, Anel Baez, also 16, 65 times after she posted naked selfies of them together on Facebook, police told the New York Daily News.

Mexican media outlets are reporting that Baez invited Gutierrez to her home to mend their friendship, but the spiteful teen grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked. Police said they believe the murder was an act of revenge for uploading the photos.

Baez’s Facebook profile includes the photo of the friends together above, posted in 2012, with a heartfelt caption that reads, in part, “Yes I love you immensely and you don’t know how happy it makes me that you’re my friend, well friend– no you are more than that– you are my sister.”

Gutierrez was arrested at Baez’s funeral. If she is charged with murder but prosecuted as a juvenile, she may only face seven years in prison under Mexican law.