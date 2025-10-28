Teen surrenders to police in murder of autistic man at Bronx park

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez Castillo on Monday they say is responsible for murdering an autistic man in a botched Bronx robbery.

Police say they arrested a second suspect on Monday in connection with the cold-blooded killing of an autistic man during a botched robbery at a Bronx park last month.

According to police sources, 19-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez Castillo surrendered to cops at the 43rd Precinct on Oct. 27. His alleged partner in the robbery, 20-year-old Axel Martinez, was cuffed in the weeks following the slaying.

Cops say both Martinez and Lopez Castillo allegedly attempted to rob 26-year-old Ronell Marte just before 3 a.m. inside Starlight Park on Sept. 3.

The pair allegedly approached Marte, a special needs adult, and held him up at gunpoint, demanding his cellphone. Things turned deadly when Martinez allegedly opened fire, shooting Marte in the chest.

EMA rushed Marte to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. Police confirmed that he did not know his killers.

Martinez was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with murder. His accomplice remained on the lam until Monday, when Lopez Castillo walked into the station house and gave himself up.

Later that evening Lopez Castillo was transported directly to Rikers Island by detectives. He refused to answer questions about the killing as he left the 43rd Precinct in handcuffs on the night of Oct. 27. He is expected to appear at Supreme Court arraignment on Tuesday.

Lopez Castillo is charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.