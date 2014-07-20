Mathew Best still missing two days after disappearing from school

A 17-year-old boy who suffers from schizophrenia was still missing Sunday evening, two days after he was last seen at …

A 17-year-old boy who suffers from schizophrenia was still missing Sunday evening, two days after he was last seen at his Bronx school, police said.

Mathew Best, who has also been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, was last seen at the Bronx Children’s School on Gerard Avenue at about 4 p.m Friday. The school is about 8 miles from his home near the Pelham Gardens area. Best is about 5-feet-6-inches and 165 pounds, last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and black sneakers. Best has never gone missing before, police said.