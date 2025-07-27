Teen found wounded in mysterious Brooklyn shooting: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot and wounded a teenager early on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, officers from the 81st Precinct were alerted that a person had been shot in Ocean Hill, prompting them to rush to an apartment building located at 2100 Fulton St. just after midnight on July 27.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the victim, an 18-year-old male, on the street with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not considered life-threatening.

It is not clear where in the community the victim was shot. Detectives are still investigating exactly where the shooting took place, indicating that it may have even taken place in transit. Police have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting or a suspect’s description.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through July 20, the 81st Precinct reported eight shootings year-to-date, down from 13 at the same point last year.