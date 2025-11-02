Quantcast
16-year-old boy fatally shot near Brooklyn apartment building: cops

By Lloyd Mitchell and Barbara Russo-Lennon Posted on
Police investigate a fatal shooting at 1196 Eastern Parkway on Saturday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police in Brooklyn are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy at an apartment building on Saturday night. 

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 71st Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 1196 Eastern Pkwy. in Crown Heights at around 8:47 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Upon their arrival, officers found 16-year-old Tyson Harps of the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive, bleeding from a single gunshot to the head. 

Police in Brooklyn are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on Saturday night. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS immediately responded to the tragic incident and pronounced Harps dead at the scene. 

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before officers arrived, and remain at large. Authorities could not yet confirm any motive behind the deadly shooting. 

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The 71st Precinct recorded four homicides in both 2024 and 2025 year-to-date through Oct. 26, according to the latest NYPD data. 

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential. 

