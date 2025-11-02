Police in Brooklyn are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy at an apartment building on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 71st Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 1196 Eastern Pkwy. in Crown Heights at around 8:47 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Upon their arrival, officers found 16-year-old Tyson Harps of the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive, bleeding from a single gunshot to the head.

EMS immediately responded to the tragic incident and pronounced Harps dead at the scene.

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before officers arrived, and remain at large. Authorities could not yet confirm any motive behind the deadly shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The 71st Precinct recorded four homicides in both 2024 and 2025 year-to-date through Oct. 26, according to the latest NYPD data.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.