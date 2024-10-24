Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on a Harlem street early Thursday morning, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting occurred at around 1:37 a.m. on Oct. 24 near West 124 Street and Lenox Avenue.

Officers from the 28th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of a male shot, found the young victim, identified as Clarence Jones of Harlem, bleeding from a single gunshot wound to his torso.

EMS arrived at the bloody scene and rushed Jones to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Per an early investigation, authorities did not yet have information about a motive for the killing or suspect (s) involved.

According to a report in 1010 WINS, two male suspects were seen fleeing the crime scene on scooters.

It is unclear right now whether Jones and his killer or killers knew each other, police sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.