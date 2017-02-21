Teenagers fall through ice into Central Park pond, cops say

The boys crashed into the pond near 59th Street and Fifth Avenue at around 5:45 p.m.

Seven teen boys were rescued after they fell through the ice into a pond in Central Park on Monday evening, police said.

The teens, ages 13 to 16, plunged into the pond near 59th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m., cops said.

Two Good Samaritans, Bennett Jonas and Ethan Turmbull, said they were skateboarding at the park when they saw the boys.

“I saw six heads just trying to get to the shore,” Jonas told reporters after the incident.

He and Turmbull jumped into the pond and started pulling the teens out of the water.

“The last one — I didn’t think I was gonna be able to get to,” Jonas said. “The only thing you could see was the back zipper of his backpack.”

Jonas said he grabbed the backpack and was able to pull the boy out of the water.

All seven boys were out of the water by the time firefighters showed up. Divers searched the pond to make sure no one else was in the water, the FDNY said.

Jonas and Turmbull said the boys had been dancing around on the ice.

The boys were taken to area hospitals and being treated for hypothermia.

With Nicole Brown