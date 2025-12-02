Teens cuffed after gunfire erupts in 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station in Midtown

Two teens have been charged after gunfire erupted inside the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station in Midtown that triggered commuter panic on Monday evening, Dec. 1, 2025.

According to police sources, police received a 911 call at 8:24 p.m. on Dec. 1 that a single gunshot was fired on the mezzanine level of the station on the A/C/E line. The incident sent commuters fleeing, but nobody was reportedly injured in the chaos.

When cops responded, police sources said, they found a spent shell casing. Through an investigation, they were able to locate two teens who were allegedly responsible for firing the shot.

Both young suspects, according to law enforcement sources, had entered the subway without paying their fare.

Police said 18-year-old Ronald Gutierrez of Manhattan was booked for reckless endangerment, theft of service, and criminal possession of a weapon. Cops also charged 18-year-old Loyo Jhean Carlos of Queens with reckless endangerment and theft of service.

While the motive for the shooting is not exactly clear, witnesses say they saw a group of teens roughhousing just before the gun discharged. A knife was also recovered at the scene.