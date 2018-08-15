Teens beat, kick man in head on Queens street, NYPD says

The man suffered a broken arm, bruising and cuts to his face, police said.

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with an assault on a 51-year-old man in Queens last week, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was tackled to the ground, then punched and kicked in the head by five suspects around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, according to police. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspects on Monday.

The man was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset in stable condition with a broken arm, cuts to his face and bruising about his body, per investigators.

Police arrested three 15-year-old boys on Tuesday and the fourth suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to cops. The fifth suspect remains on the loose.

The teens in custody, who were not identified by police because they are juveniles, each face charges of assault and gang assault.

The motive for the attack, which happened near the corner of Brewer Boulevard and Sayres Avenue, was not immediately clear, an NYPD spokesman said.