Teens vandalize Brooklyn cemetery, write anti-Asian slurs on headstones, NYPD says

The boys damaged more than 40 headstones in the Cypress Hills Cemetery, police said.

Three teenagers spray-painted anti-Asian slurs and other derogatory words on dozens of headstones in the Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, police said Wednesday.

Police are looking for the three males, believed to be 16 to 19 years old, who they say knocked over and spray-painted more than 40 headstones after entering the cemetery at 833 Jamaica Ave. just after midnight.

They also damaged 15 vaults inside the Memorial Abbey mausoleum, cops said.

It was not immediately clear what derogatory words were written on the headstones, but police said there were some anti-Asian slurs.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Video surveillance of the teens was released on Wednesday.