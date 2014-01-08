Tenant arrested in violent death of Brooklyn landlord

A 27-year-old Brooklyn man was charged Wednesday in the murder of his landlord.Rasel Siddiquee, confessed to murdering Mahuddin Mahmud, 57, …

Rasel Siddiquee, confessed to murdering Mahuddin Mahmud, 57, in the basement of a Kensington building midnight Tuesday, News 12 reported.

Cops picked up Siddiquee at Kennedy Airport on Tuesday night as he was allegedly trying to board a flight that was ultimately heading to his native country, Bangladesh with a stopover in the Middle East.

He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon and he was awaiting arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Mahmud, a married father of two who owned a check cashing and electronics business on McDonald Avenue, was found nearly decapitated with burns to his face by by his brother. Mahmud, who hailed from Bangladesh, rented a room out to Siddiquee and they allegedly got into a dispute, according to police.

The NYPD said it is investigating reports that the suspect stole some money from a safe from Mahmud’s business.

“We’re effectively trying to re-create what might have prompted a very significant injury to the individual during the course of this homicide,” Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told reporters.