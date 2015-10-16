Tenisha Fearon accused of throwing 6-month-old daughter, Janillah Lawrence, out the window, NYPD says

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Cristian Salazar

Authorities have arrested a Bronx mom for allegedly throwing her 6-month old baby out of a Fordham Heights apartment window Thursday.

Tenisha Fearon, 27, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of her 6-month-old daughter, Janillah Lawrence.

The NYPD says that the baby was found unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement outside of 2200 Tiebout Ave. when authorities arrived to the scene just before 2 p.m. The baby was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Three other children — aged 4, 8 and 10 — were in the apartment at the time of the incident, authorities say.