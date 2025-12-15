Prayers and sighs of relief: How fear of ICE check-ins at Federal Plaza lead to tense moments for family members and advocates

The family and their supporters feared the worst due to the abrupt demand to report to ICE.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams had arrived at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan just after 8 a.m. along with immigration advocates, intending to escort Josue Perez, Yaneika Blanco and their three children to their mandated ICE check-in.

The Dec. 15 appointment came at a fraught time at Federal Plaza, where hundreds of immigrants showing up for mandated appointments have been apprehended by ICE agents in recent months. Williams was there to help alleviate concerns that the family would be the next people to be taken into ICE custody.

Despite being the second-highest ranking elected official in the city, only Williams and a staff member were permitted to enter the federally-run Homeland Security facility at the time — and they were forced to wait by an elevator bank as Perez, Blanco and their children met with ICE representatives.

“We have this family that was called by ICE last month and they were called again this month, which is unusual. It’s a family of five, mother, father, three kids and a newborn, who is an American citizen. So, we were just concerned that they would be detained,” Williams told amNewYork.

The family and their supporters feared the worst due to the abrupt demand to report to ICE. In November, amNewYork reported that while detainments by masked federal agents have slowed outside of courtrooms on the 12th and 14th floors, arrests at check-ins on the 5th floor have rapidly increased. Williams knew this all too well.

In the last month, several detainments involving children had been reported, including that of a mother and her 14-year-old girl. Both Perez and Blanco attended the check-in with a 14-year-old, a four-year-old, and an infant, causing worry about the children to simmer.

Rev. Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft, of Middle Collegiate Church, was also concerned for the family’s welfare, and attempted to offer spiritual support on Monday — only to be prevented from entering the building.

“I was yelled at and pushed by the security guard out front. I said I’m their pastor. And we were screamed at and told absolutely not, no one can go in. That is a level of escalation that I have not experienced yet from the guards outside. And so that makes me extremely concerned,” Ashcraft said.

Meanwhile, as time wore on inside, Williams scrambled to fill out the waiver paperwork to obtain information about the family in case the worst happened, and they were to be detained. According to sources familiar with the family’s case, the couple previously arrived in the United States seeking asylum from Venezuela.

Just as panic appeared to reach its boiling point for the public advocate, Perez, Blanco, and their children emerged and warmly embraced Williams, who breathed a sigh of relief himself. They were permitted to leave 26 Federal Plaza on their own accord, something many are not afforded.

“Oh, my lord, I can’t imagine trying to live your life under these conditions. It’s good when you get good news in this tough time,” Williams said exasperated.

For Williams, the entire ordeal showcased just how much of a stranglehold ICE now has over the lives of so many families and how much the anxiety of merely attending a check-in can have on immigrants attempting to follow the law.

“It’s only getting worse. I’m hoping that just more folks step up. I mean, we’ll see what happens in the midterms, try to get some of this disgusting behavior under check,” Williams said.