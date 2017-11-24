The Thanksgiving holiday turned into a nightmare in Jamaica, Queens, after two homes caught fire Thursday evening.

The fire was sparked around 7 p.m. on the first floor of a two-story home at 160-20 108th Ave., according to the FDNY.

The fire quickly grew to three alarms as the flames spread to the home next door. It was brought under control around 8:25 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Photos from the scene showed the upper floors of both homes charred and smoldering after firefighters had doused the flames.

There were no injuries reported and the cause remains under investigation, fire officials said.