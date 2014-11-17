Google unveils traffic data for Thanksgiving week

Getting around town on Thanksgiving is a nightmare, but Google this year wants to make it easier for New Yorkers.

The search engine today released traffic data it compiled from 2012 and 2013 from the Monday before to the Sunday after Thanksgiving to help city slickers plan their routes this year.

Out of 21 U.S. cities Google looked at, New York had the fifth biggest increase in traffic during the holiday week. Philadelphia ranked No. 1.

According to its findings, the Museum of Natural History is among the top destinations searched for in Google Maps on the day before Thanksgiving. Malls and electronic stores are among the most searched on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Tunnels are the second biggest Google Maps trend in New York on Thanksgiving Day, which the Internet giant estimates could be from out-of-towners finding their way into the city. New Yorkers may want to find alternate routes off the island.