LATEST PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
News

Google unveils traffic data for Thanksgiving week

Cars on a Manhattan street.

Cars on a Manhattan street. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By HEATHER SENISON heather.senison@am-ny.com
Print

Getting around town on Thanksgiving is a nightmare, but Google this year wants to make it easier for New Yorkers.

The search engine today released traffic data it compiled from 2012 and 2013 from the Monday before to the Sunday after Thanksgiving to help city slickers plan their routes this year.

Out of 21 U.S. cities Google looked at, New York had the fifth biggest increase in traffic during the holiday week. Philadelphia ranked No. 1.

According to its findings, the Museum of Natural History is among the top destinations searched for in Google Maps on the day before Thanksgiving. Malls and electronic stores are among the most searched on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Tunnels are the second biggest Google Maps trend in New York on Thanksgiving Day, which the Internet giant estimates could be from out-of-towners finding their way into the city. New Yorkers may want to find alternate routes off the island.

By HEATHER SENISON heather.senison@am-ny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants