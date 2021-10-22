The best FanDuel Connecticut promo pays no-brainer 100-1 NFL odds

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

FanDuel Connecticut is geared up for its first weekend of football betting with an absolutely no-brainer promo that delivers a bet $1, win $100 bonus ahead of the Patriots-Jets matchup.

The first FanDuel Connecticut promo for NFL action unlocks 100-1 odds on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to throw for at least one yard when he faces the Jets this Sunday.

With a $10 first deposit and $1 moneyline wager on the Patriots, bettors will automatically qualify for what is the best Connecticut sports betting promo available this weekend. In fact, while Jones is the New England starter, bettors would be protected if he were to be knocked out early, as the $100 bonus pays if any New England quarterback throws for 1+ yard.

Through six weeks of regular season action, football fans have been reminded weekly that there are very few sure things when comes to the NFL, but this 100-1 odds FanDuel CT promo is about as close to a 100% lock as it gets.

FanDuel Connecticut Promo Delivers NFL No-Brainer for Week 7

With Connecticut online sports betting just days old, the state’s bettors may be wondering why FanDuel Sportsbook would offer up what on its end is an obvious losing proposition. The answer, however, is simple. As the app looks to emerge in the early going as one of the best CT sports betting apps, it’s coming out of the gates hot with what is this weekend’s best CT sports betting promo.

Online sportsbook operators look to incentivize new players with awesome odds offers in hopes of driving sign ups, building customer bases, and building customer loyalty.

Not coincidentally, FanDuel CT targeted the Patriots-Jets matchup with its first bonus because both teams have plenty of fans in-state. And if you’re Jets fan, don’t worry — all you have to do is bet just $1 on the Patriots to be eligible for this bonus, so it should not be too painful to bet against your squad.

How to Get the FanDuel CT Promo for NFL Week 7 on Mac Jones

Getting this FanDuel CT promo on Mac Jones to throw for at least 1+ yard against the Jets this weekend is easy and takes just a moment.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel CT. Complete a very quick registration process by providing some general information.

to sign up for FanDuel CT. Complete a very quick registration process by providing some general information. Make a first sportsbook deposit of at least $10 to activate this bet $1, get $100 deal. FanDuel offers numerous deposit options.

Following the first deposit, make a $1 moneyline wager on the Patriots to beat the Jets. Doing so will lock in this offer.

If Jones, or any Patriots quarterback, throws for 1+ yard, the $100 bonus will be issued in the hours following the completion of the game.

Other Available Bonuses

The launch of FanDuel Connecticut comes at an opportune time for both the sportsbook and its prospective players. Tickets to the World series will be punched this weekend, while NBA and NHL regular season games fill up a schedule headlined by college football and NFL Week 7 action.

