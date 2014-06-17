‘Jersey Shore’s’ “The Situation” arrested in his own NJ tanning salon

It was a case of GTL gone wrong for Mike Sorrentino.

MTV “Jersey Shore” alum Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was arrested Tuesday for allegedly fighting in the New Jersey tanning salon that he owns, police said.

The reality show star was charged with simple assault and posted $500 bail after cops were summoned to reports of a fistfight, at the Boca Tanning Club in Middletown, New Jersey, just after 2 p.m.

Sorrentino opened the tanning salon on March 1.

Sorrentino and his family are using the salon to film a new show, “The Sorrentinos,” which is set to premiere July 15.

A woman, who identified herself as the manager of the salon, and a representative for Sorrention both declined to comment on the incident.