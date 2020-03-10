87-year-old woman robbed and a stabbing incident on 14th Street in Chelsea blotter

Elderly woman robbed in apartment building

Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an older woman in an apartment building near West 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 1, around 7:15 p.m., officials said, when the man allegedly grabbed an 87-year-old woman by her shoulder and ripped her purse out of her hand. The man then fled uptown, police said, through an alleyway that connects West 25th Street to West 26th Street, with the purse. Police said the victim was not injured during the incident.

Arrest made after stabbing in deli: cops

Police arrested a man in connection with an alleged stabbing inside a deli on West 14th street, according to officials. On Sunday, March 8, around 12:30 a.m., a man allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old male victim multiple times in the torso and arms following a dispute. The attacker then fled the scene, police said, and the victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition. The following day, police said that Goni Guzman, 30, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged with assault.

Would-be jeans thief arrested

A man was arrested for trying to steal a pricey pair of jeans from a department store at Hudson Yards, police said. On Friday, March 6, around 5:10 p.m., a loss prevention officer at Neiman Marcus, 20 Hudson Yards, told police that a man allegedly took a pair of Prps jeans, valued at $248, and left the store without paying. The man was apprehended outside, where he struggled with the loss prevention officer and store staff, who tried to detain him, according to a police report. An alleged crack pipe was recovered at the scene, which a staff member told police fell out of the man’s pocket while he was being detained. The would-be thief, 30 years old, was arrested for petit larceny, police said.

Late-night assault on West 23 Street

Police said they arrested a man for allegedly punching a woman on a sidewalk on Sunday, March 8. Around 3:50 a.m., in front of 360 West 23 St., there was an argument between a woman, 30, and a man, 49, according to police, when the man allegedly punched the woman in the face, causing injury to the victim’s face and neck. The man was arrested for misdemeanor assault.