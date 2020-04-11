NoHo offers options for the social distance lifestyle

BY GRANT LANCASTER

The NoHo Business Improvement District created an email list to share resources with the Manhattan neighborhood, specifically for small businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Tuesday at 2 p.m., members of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce will answer questions and give advice to small business owners in a live webinar. This week will focus on rent relief for small businesses and unemployment insurance for solo entrepreneurs.

The email reminded people that some restaurants, from local favorite ATLA to chains like Chipotle and Wendys and guilty pleasures like Donut Pub, are offering delivery and takeout to help people get their favorite meals while still social distancing.

After munching on takeout donuts, New Yorkers can still get a workout in with virtual classes from a variety of gyms, where many online instructors are taking donations in exchange for helping people stay fit at home.