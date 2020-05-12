Share your social distancing experiences at local parks with the Chelsea Waterside Park Association

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

How do you experience social distancing in the city’s parks? The Chelsea Waterside Park Association is calling on its members to share their stories and photos of experiences in local parks while social distancing.

Amid the pandemic, many are finding solace in taking a daily walk through one of New York City’s many parks. Some parks find themselves packed with people, some of whom are practicing social distancing while many others are not.

To see how others are coping with the situation, the Chelsea Waterside Park Association wants to hear about your experiences in nature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submissions can be sent to zazelloven@yahoo.com.

For more information about the Chelsea Waterside Park Association, visit cwpark.org.