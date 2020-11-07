These 15 restaurants in New York City are offering Thanksgiving dinners for pick-up and delivery this year | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Brooke Thompson

COVID-19 may have disrupted many holiday traditions this year, but it will not take away the tradition of having a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with the family. If you are looking for a stress-free option of preparing Thanksgiving dinner or don’t feel like dealing with the hassle of cooking, try ordering from one of these 15 restaurants! Many of the restaurants on this list offer Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up options, so you don’t have even to lift a finger for cooking.

Whether you are looking for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, a meal that is vegan friendly, or even want to do something different this year, these options are sure to suit your needs! Here are 15 restaurants that offer Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up.

Thanksgiving Dinner for Delivery and Pick-Up

1. Olivia Cooks for You – Manhattan & Brooklyn

Olivia Cooks for You is a catering service that will give you exactly what you need for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. What’s unique about Olivia Cooks for You is that they offer vegan, gluten free, and diary free options to ensure everyone gets a taste of Thanksgiving.

Here are a few of the food items they offer:

The Main Dishes

Herb Butter Roasted Organic Turkey (avg.14-16 pounds; Serves 10-12) 125.00

Porcini Garlic and Rosemary Crusted Beef Tenderloin (Serves 10) 150.00

Roasted Butternut Squash and Sage Lasagna (Serves 10) 65.00

Courtesy of Olivia Cooks for You

The Sides and Condiments

*These sides and condiments generously serve 6-8 people and can be purchased without a main dish if you order $125 worth of sides.

Steamed Green Beans Garlic and Lemon Zest (40.00)

Haricot Vert “Green Bean Casserole” with Creamy Sauteed Wild Mushrooms and Crispy Shallots (45.00)

Honey Roasted Organic Carrots and Parsnips with Thyme (40.00)

Caramelized Cauliflower with Crispy Toasted Chickpeas, Fresh Cilantro and Tahini Sauce (45.00)

Bourbon Glazed Organic Garnet Sweet Potatoes (40.00)

Apple and Sage Stuffing (30.00)

Siracha Honey Brussels Sprouts (40.00)

If you want to order any of these amazing dishes, send in your order at olivia@oliviacooksforyou.com by 11/21. Your food will be delivered Wednesday, November 25 throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. There is a $20 delivery fee.

For more options, visit oliviacooksforyou.com.

2. Rainbow Room – Midtown

Like Olivia Cooks for You, the Rainbow Room has a created a takeaway menu that features classic Thanksgiving dishes that include Heritage turkeys, mouthwatering sides, tasty desserts, and more! You can order the entire dinner or select what you like for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Here is their Thanksgiving special that feeds a family of six for $325.

Heritage Free Range Brined and Roasted Turkey, Sage and Onion Stuffed Turkey Leg Roulade (14-17lb Turkey)

Your Choice of Soup:

Roasted Pumpkin Soup with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds and Sage Crème Fraiche

Caramelized Chestnut and Parsnip Soup with Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Included Sides and Sauces:

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Roasted Pear

Orange Glazed Carrots with Dried Cranberries

Okinawan Sweet Potato with Maple Butter

Buttermilk Potato Purée

Corn Bread Stuffing

1 Dozen Pullman Rolls

Chestnut and Sage Dressing

Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Turkey Gravy

Your Choice of the Following Desserts:

Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, or Pumpkin Pie

If you want to order the Thanksgiving special, place your order by 5 pm on November 23. You can either pick up your order or have it delivered on Wednesday, November 25. Also, reheat instructions will be included with your order.

For more options in sides, desserts, and appetizers, or more information on their Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up options, please visit their website: The Rainbow Room.

3. Epicerie Boulud – Upper West Side

Like the last two options on our list, Epicerie Boulud has everything you need for an amazing Thanksgiving feast. Their Thanksgiving dinner option serves 6-8 people and comes with separate heating instructions for both the turkey breast and legs to optimize the tastiness for you and your guests.

For only $395, you can have:

All-Natural Roasted Turkey, Brined and Fully Cooked (16 lbs. avg)

Butternut Squash Soup with toasted Pumpkin seeds and Cinnamon Marshmallows (3 Qts)

Turkey Gravy (1 Qt.)

Spiced Cranberry Sauce (1 Qt.)

Chestnut Stuffing

Pommes Purée

Roasted Carrots & Root Vegetables

Green Bean Casserole

Five Seed Campagne Loaf

Pain de Mie Rolls

Currently, the Épicerie Boulud has the pick-up option at the Lincoln Center Location. You can pick up your order from 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, 11/25.

For more information on Epicerie Boulud, check out their website: Epicerie Boulud.

4. Eleven Madison Park – Citywide

Eleven Madison Park is offering Thanksgiving To Go. Place an order for their traditional Thanksgiving feast, which includes an organic turkey, seven sides, and a pie. They include the instructions for roasting the turkey and heating the sides in the order.

Here is what is included:

D’artagnan Free-Range Organic Turkey (not yet cooked)

Sage Gravy

Parker House Rolls

Brioche Stuffing with Turkey Sausage, Figs & Chestnut

Cranberry & Orange Chutney

Pommes Duchesse with Leek Fondue

Herb Roasted Carrots

Haricot Vert with Roasted Shallot

Green Salad with Pumpkin Seed Vinaigrette

Apple-Cranberry Pie

Pecan pie

You have the option of ordering two different sizes – 4-6 people or 8-10 people – to accommodate the number of people celebrating with you. Prices for this dinner range from $475 – $875 and vary on the number of people you will be serving.

Eleven Madison Park offers pick-up throughout the area, including Manhattan, Westchester, the Hamptons, Brooklyn, and Manhasset. You can pick up your order on both Tuesday, 11/24 and Wednesday, 11/25.

For any questions about Thanksgiving, please check out their website at Eleven Madison Park.

5. Oceana – Midtown

Oceana offers two different Thanksgiving Take-Out Packages. You can order the small package that serves 4-6 people for $275 or the large package, which serves 8-10 people for $475.

These packages include:

Roasted Turkey Breast (sliced)

Braised Turkey Roulade (dark meat)

Turkey Gravy

Potato Puree

Sausage Stuffing (vegetarian option available), sourdough bread, garlic-pork sausage, mushroom

Brussels Sprouts braised with onion, garlic, white wine & turkey stock

Sweet Potato, brown butter, granola topping

Rutabaga, walnut topping

Cranberry Sauce

House-Made Honey-Glazed Rolls

Pecan Pie

Pumpkin Pie

If you want to order either of these packages, order by Monday, 11/16. When you pick up your order, you need to reserve a time between 11 am and 4 pm on 11/25 or 11/26.

For more information, visit their website at Oceana

6. Pulkies – Downtown Brooklyn (Dekalb Market)

If you are looking for an alternative to your typical Thanksgiving dinner, check out: Pulkies! This Jewish barbecue restaurant offers a Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for $200 and a Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dinner for $175 that will certainly meet all your dietary needs!

The Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Package Includes:

Appetizers

Pint of NYC Pimento Cheese

2 Endive & Apple “Charoset” Salad

Main Course:

2 lbs of Hand-Sliced BBQ Turkey Breast

1 qt of BBQ Pulled Turkey

Sides:

1 qt of Grandma Nini’s Turkey Gravy

1 pt of Manischewitz-Cranberry Sauce

1 qt of Braised Kale

1 qt of Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Honey Butter Cornbread

Dessert

Apple-Pecan Crumble

The Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dinner Includes:

Appetizer

1 pt of NYC Pimento Cheese

2 Endive & Apple “Charoset” Salad

Main Course:

Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (8 pieces)

1 qt of Vegan Sloppy Joseph

Sides:

1 pt of Manischewitz-Cranberry Sauce

1 qt of Braised Kale

1 qt of Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Honey Butter Cornbread

Dessert:

Apple-Pecan Crumble

Pre-order either of these packages online and they will be available for pick-up Wednesday, 11/25 from 12-8 pm and on Thursday, 11/26 from 11 am-3 pm. For more information, check out their website: Pulkies.

This year, Bubby’s is offering a pick-up service that will give you exactly what you need for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. Their Thanksgiving Dinner can be served up to four people for $200 or six people for $300.

This Thanksgiving Dinner includes:

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Market Salad

Pickled Market Vegetables

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

Mains

Roasted Pallman Farms Turkey with Giblet Gravy

Old Fashioned Glazed Ham with Pineapples & Cherries

Sides

Cornbread Sausage Stuffing

Green bean Casserole

Stoke Farms Candied Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Seasonal Root Vegetables

Fresh Cranberry Sauce

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Ambrosia – mixed fruit, coconut, mandarin segments, marshmallow

Homemade Pie

Apple Whiskey Crumble

Pumpkin

Organic Pecan Maple

Sour Cherry

Bubby’s is taking orders for Thanksgiving Dinner up until November 19th. For more information, check out their website: Bubby’s.

8. Aquavit – Midtown East

If you are seeking another alternative to Thanksgiving dinner, Aquavit is the restaurant for you. They offer Nordic cuisine that will definitely liven up your Thanksgiving dinner! For only $175, you can order a Thanksgiving kit, which includes these exquisite choices:

Fennel and Caraway Spiced Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Leg

Sweet Potato Puree

Creamed Cabbage

Green Bean and Tarragon Salad

Kale and Orange Salad with Pecan

Lingonberries

Danish Rye and Butter

Apple Crumble Pie with Vanilla Custard

For more information, check out their website: Aquavit.

9. Dish Food & Event – Greenpoint

Dish Food & Events presents a homemade Thanksgiving dinner, that includes roasted turkey, sides, pies, appetizers and more. Their Thanksgiving dinner can be delivered throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley or can be picked up from their main location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Unlike previous entries on this list, their packages can serve up to 16 people and you can pick your sides and desserts. However, the prices vary on the amount of servings. Here are the package prices:

Serves four to six guests, $275.00

Serves eight to 12 guests $500.00

Serves 14 to 16 guests $675.00

What is included in the packages:

The Main Course:

Pasture-Raised Whole Roasted Turkey with Turkey Pan Gravy & Cranberry Orange Relish (turkey delivered fully cooked or brined, dressed and ready to roast)

You Can Select Four Side Dishes

Bread Stuffing with Onion, Celery, Apples & Herbs

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Herb Roasted Root Vegetables

Sautéed Broccolini & Baby Carrots

Grilled String Beans with Caramelized Onions & Almonds

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Preserved Lemon & Garlic

Harvest Salad with Kale, Brussels, Radicchio, Dates, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Citrus Vinaigrette

Shredded Kale Caesar Salad with Parmesan, Radish, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Gem Lettuce Salad with Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Radish & Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette

You Can Select One Dessert From the Following:

Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Apple Cranberry Crisp or Assorted Mini Desserts.

For additional sides, appetizers, and wines or more information about their Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up options, check out their website: Dish Food and Events.

10. Bklyn Larder – Park Slope

Bklyn Larder is a catering company that will give you what you need for a delicious Thanksgiving feast!

You can choose between a whole roast turkey for $150 or a Turkey Roll that’s been cut and stuffed with their signature home-made pork stuffing for either $45, which serves two-four guests, or $90, which serves six-eight guests.

And what’s a turkey without some stuffing and gravy? If you can’t get enough of their classic herb stuffing, buy a whole container of it for only $20! Or if you need some more gravy, you can get a whole pint for $15.

Bklyn Larder has numerous sides to accompany your turkey and stuffing that will make a lovely addition to your Thanksgiving feast. (All sides serve three-six guests generously). Try their roasted honey nut squash for $25, traditional mashed potatoes for $20, or even their delicious baked bread.

And you can’t have Thanksgiving dinner without a few desserts! They have a wide selection of desserts, such as pie, gelato, eggnog. Prices vary on serving size.

If you would like Bklyn Larder to cater to you, send an email to CATERING@BKLYNLARDER.COM or call them at 718-783-1250. For more information about their food options or pick-up service, check out their website: Bklyn Larder.

11. Hill Country Barbecue Market – Flatiron District

If you are looking for an alternative to the traditional Thanksgiving feast, check out Hill Country’s Barbecue Market. They are offering two Thanksgiving packages: The Texas Turkey box that serves two to four guests and the Thanksgiving Feast, which serves eight to 10 guests. Both packages are served cold, but reheating instructions are included with the order.

What is included in each package:

The Texas Turkey Box:

One All Natural 4 to 5 lb Turkey Breast with Pan Gravy

Sides (One 32 oz pan of Each): Longhorn Cheddar Mac n’ Cheese, Collard Greens w/ Smoked Bacon, and Texas Toast Stuffing!

Includes Cranberry Sauce and Skillet Cornbread with Ancho Honey Butter.

Also includes one Pumpkin Pie.

The Thanksgiving Feast:

One All Natural 14-16 pound Pit Smoked Turkey with Pan Gravy.

Sides (One 64 oz half pan of Each): Texas Toast Stuffing, Longhorn Cheddar Mac n’ Cheese, Green Bean Casserole, Corn Pudding, and Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Includes Cranberry Sauce and Skillet Cornbread with Ancho Honey Butter.

Also includes one Apple Pie and one Pumpkin Pie.

You can pick up your order at the New York City location on Wednesday, 11/25 between 2 pm – 5 pm and 9 am – 3 pm on Thursday, November 26th. For more food options and information, check out their website: Hill Country Barbecue.

12. Hearth – East Village

Like Olivia Cooks For You and Bkyln Larder, Hearth is another catering company that takes away the hassle of cooking by doing it for you. For Thanksgiving, you have two options for turkey – the Bird and Trimmings Package for $55 or the Full Festive Feast for $75.

Bird and Trimmings Package:

Roasted Turkey Breast, Braised Leg & Thigh

Traditional Bread Stuffing

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

Classic Brown Gravy

The Full Festive Feast:

Autumn Squash Soup with Spiced Pepitas & Toasted Hazelnuts

Roasted Turkey Breast, Braised Leg & Thigh

Traditional Bread Stuffing

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Greenmarket Vegetables* with Honey & Thyme

Cranberry Sauce

Classic Brown Gravy

Pumpkin Pie or Apple Crisp

If you place your order with Hearth, you can pick up your food on Wednesday, 11/25 between 2 pm-8 pm and on Thursday, 11/26 between 10 am-2 pm. For more information, check out their website: Hearth.

13. Veggie Grill – Flatiron District



If you are looking to do a little cooking but not sure where to start, try Veggie Grill. They will prepare your whole Thanksgiving meal, and all you have to do is throw it in the oven.

Veggie Grill is offering a Thanksgiving Holiday Feast Package, which serves four and is only $69.95. This package includes:

4 Individual Turkey + Shiitake Mushroom Pot Pies

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes + Gravy

Glazed Rainbow Carrots

Holiday Salad (Baby Spinach w/Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Onions + Feta Cheese). Add mini shareable pumpkin pies for $6 each, or 4 for $19

The Thanksgiving Holiday Feast must be ordered online by Wednesday, November 18. You can pick up your order from any Veggie Grill location on Tuesday, November 24th or Wednesday, November 25. For additional food items and more information, check out Veggie Grill’s website: Veggie Grill.

14. Jones Wood Foundry – Lenox Hill



Like the other entries on this list, the Jones Wood Foundry is offering Thanksgiving To Go. For $240, you get a package of food that generously serves four people. What is special about ordering from Jones Wood Foundry is that they include their signature (virgin) mulled apple & pomegranate cider with their Thanksgiving To Go order.

Here is what is also included in the package:

Appetizer

Butternut Squash Ravioli, Split Pea Broth, Ham Hock, Goat Cheese, Pea Shoots

Main Course

Turkey with all the trimmings, White and Dark Meat, Gravy, Chestnut Apple & Sage Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Glazed Carrots, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts. Roasted Potatoes, Sweet Potato Puree, Cornbread.

Dessert

Pumpkin, Chantilly Cream

Place your order before November 19th. They offer pick-up and delivery service to both the Manhattan and Westchester areas from November 25th to November 27th. For more information about their Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up service, check out their website: Jones Wood Foundry.

15. Marina Del Rey – Throgs Neck

Marina Del Rey is a catering service that will give you exactly what you need for a mouth-watering Thanksgiving dinner. Like some of the other entries on this list, this company offers three different packages that will suit you and your family’s holiday needs.

Everything But the Bird $139



This serves eight-10 people.

This package includes: sourdough & sausage stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with marshmallow, glazed carrots strings beans with almonds, 18 dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie

Classic Thanksgiving Dinner $199

This serves eight-10 people.

This package includes: roasted turkey, sourdough & sausage stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with marshmallow, glazed carrots strings beans with almonds, 18 dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie

Premier Thanksgiving Dinner $299

This serves 10-12 people.

This package includes roasted turkey, sourdough & sausage stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with marshmallow, glazed carrots, string beans with almonds, penne alla vodka glazed carrots, cranberry salad, pumpkin pie, and apple pie.

If you want Marina Del Rey to make your Thanksgiving feast, place an order by Monday, November 23. You can pick up your order on Thursday, November 26 between 10:30 am to 1 pm.

For more information, check out their website: Mariana Del Rey.

With all the different Thanksgiving dinner delivery and pick-up options, you are bound to find one that suits you and your family’s needs. Enjoy the turkey and the company of your family and friends this holiday season!

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.