Thief on L train cuts pants, steals from sleeping riders, NYPD says

A man has stolen from at least seven other men while they were sleeping on the L train, police said Wednesday.

The suspect cuts the pockets of the victims and takes their wallets or cellphones, police said.

In the seven incidents that were reported between Feb. 18 and April 2, each occurred on the L train between midnight and 5 a.m., police said.

On Wednesday, police released video surveillance of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

He is described as in his 30s, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall and 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue button-up shirt, a Yankees baseball hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.