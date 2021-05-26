Three men cuffed for alleged roles in anti-Semitic harassment in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in an anti-Semitic crime in Brooklyn.

Police arrested three Brooklyn residents in connection to recent harassment against four Jewish men in Borough Park. On May 25, 20-year-old Danial Skaukat was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment/hate crime, and on May 26, 19-year-old Ashan Azad and 20-year-old Haider A. Anjam were taken into custody. They were both charged with aggravated harassment/hate crime and harassment.

According to police, on Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m., four Jewish men were in front of Agudath Israel of Sixteenth Avenue, located at 4911 16th Avenue, when the suspects allegedly pulled up in a blue Toyota Camry and began to yell anti-jewish statements. After the victims fled into the synagogue and shut the door, Skaukat, Anjam and Azad allegedly got out of the car and began to bang on the front door of the synogogue while making anti-Semitic threats.

Before the men fled the scene in the Camry, they allegedly kicked the passenger side mirror to an unoccupied 2014 Audi Q7 parked at the location, causing more than $250 in property damage.

On May 23, the mayor came to the 66th Precinct to condemn this incident, as well as other recent attacks against New York City’s Jewish community.