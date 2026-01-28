Three NYC Health + Hospitals locations awarded for outstanding care to patients with high-consequence infectious diseases

NYC Health + Hospitals announced that three of its acute care hospitals have been named as recipients of the Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment and Network Development (STAND) Award from the National Special Pathogen System (NSPS) on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The three locations to earn this award were NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx and NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in Manhattan. Receiving this designation formally recognizes these facilities as NSPS Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (SPTCs), expanding the public health care system’s capacity to safely care for patients with high-consequence infectious diseases. The awardees also each received up to $500,000 to support enhanced training, workforce readiness, infrastructure and operational planning for special pathogens.

“For generations, NYC Health + Hospitals has been on the frontlines of every major infectious disease threat facing our city, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” NYC Health + Hospitals Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Care and Population Health Dr. Ted Long said. “From early detection to specialized treatment and systemwide response, we are building the capacity New Yorkers rely on in moments of uncertainty. These designations continue our proud legacy of infectious disease response and affirm our commitment by supporting our workforce and leading with readiness when it matters most. I am thankful for our doctors, nurses, hospital staff, epidemiologists and city emergency workers who never hesitate to leap into action to support New Yorkers in their greatest time of need.”

The STAND Award strengthens national readiness for its recipients by expanding upon and advancing Level 2 special pathogen capabilities, including staff training, infrastructure, workforce development and operational preparedness.

“We live in an interconnected world. An infectious disease outbreak abroad can quickly become a public health concern here at home. As an international travel hub, New York City is a vital part of the nation’s front-line pathogen protection to prevent the spread of disease and to protect those who live and travel through our city,” NYC Health Department Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said. “The NYC Health Department is committed to its ongoing partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals, NYCEM, and FDNY to prepare the city for emerging public health threats and to be ready whenever disaster strikes.”



The storied legacy of NYC Health + Hospitals’ response to infectious diseases includes the Special Pathogens Program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue responding to the 2014 Ebola outbreak by building durable, long-term special pathogens capabilities. The Bellevue location now serves as the NSPS Level 1 Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center (RESPTC) for HHS Region 2, which consists of New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“For nearly three centuries, Bellevue has stood at the forefront of infectious disease care, helping shape how healthcare systems respond to emerging threats,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue Chief Executive Officer Eric Wei, MD, MBA, said. “Today, Bellevue’s role as a national leader in special pathogen preparedness is carried out by working alongside NYC Health + Hospitals system’s Level 2 treatment centers and in partnership with healthcare leaders across the region — advancing readiness and expertise to protect our workforce and the communities we serve.”

The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC) is responsible for determining the STAND Award winners, with the federal Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) also providing support. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue was designated as a founding member of the three-institution NETEC consortium, along with Emory University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, shortly after its handling of the Ebola outbreak.

“NETEC is pleased to welcome three distinguished facilities within the NYC Health + Hospitals system into the National Special Pathogen System as Level 2 treatment centers,” Global Center for Health Security at University of Nebraska Medical Center Executive Director and NETEC Co-Principal Investigator John Lowe, PhD, said. “Their designation strengthens preparedness across HHS Region 2, supports NYC Health + Hospital/Bellevue’s role as the Region’s Level 1 Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center and contributes to a broader national expansion that adds 54 new Special Pathogen Treatment Centers across 28 U.S. states and territories — significantly reinforcing the country’s preparedness and response capabilities for high-consequence infectious diseases.”

The Elmhurst, Jacobi and Harlem hospitals will work closely with the NETEC and other regional partners to achieve and maintain readiness standards at other NSPS Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Centers. These types of treatment centers are designed to deliver specialized care for patients with high-consequence infectious diseases for the duration of illness and to support a coordinated response during when there is a surge.

“Securing the NETEC STAND Level 2 grant is a powerful affirmation of Elmhurst Hospital’s commitment to protecting our patients, our workforce, and our community,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Chief Medical Officer Laura Iavicoli, MD, MBA, FACEP, CHEP, said. “This award recognizes the extraordinary preparedness, clinical expertise and teamwork that define Elmhurst, and it strengthens our ability to respond safely and effectively to emerging infectious disease threats.”

In addition to supporting preparedness across a continuum of care, the hospitals will also reinforce the region’s ability to rapidly scale up during outbreaks and partner closely with Level 1 regional hubs.

“As the Level 1 Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center, Bellevue Hospital works closely with partners across the region to ensure readiness for high-consequence infectious diseases,” said Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD, Chief, Critical Care and Chief, Special Pathogens Program, Bellevue Hospital, and NETEC Co-Principal Investigator. “We are thrilled with the addition of Elmhurst, Harlem and Jacobi as Level 2 treatment centers, strengthening NYC Health + Hospitals’ collective capacity and aligning with Bellevue’s role in coordinating training, clinical readiness and systemwide response.”

The NYC Health + Hospitals System Biopreparedness Team will support the implementation efforts at the three award-winning hospitals. They will also work closely with the Elmhurst, Jacobi and Harlem leadership and staff to strengthen and sustain their special pathogens programs.

“These awards recognize the extraordinary preparedness and expertise of our frontline teams,” NYC Health + Hospitals Chief Biopreparedness Officer Syra Madad, DHSc, MSc, MCP, CHEP, said. “By building a stronger Level 2 network within NYC Health + Hospitals, we are enhancing national preparedness and regional surge capacity for special pathogens across HHS Region 2 and ensuring more communities can rapidly access safe, specialized care when it matters most. With Bellevue serving as our Level 1 Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center, NYC Health + Hospitals is uniquely positioned nationally as one of the only health systems with both a Level 1 hub and three Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Centers, creating a powerful, integrated system for high-consequence infectious disease response.”

“When the Bronx and New York City experience a crisis and medical care is needed, Jacobi Hospital is where they turn,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi | North Central Bronx Chief Executive Officer Christopher Mastromano said. “This NETEC STAND Level 2 Award is an important recognition and a sign to our patients and neighbors that if there’s an outbreak of a high-consequence infectious disease, Jacobi will be ready to respond with the expertise and specialized care they need.”

“We take immense pride in the exceptional work being done at Harlem Hospital to guarantee that our patients receive the best standard of care,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem Chief Executive Officer Georges H. Leconte, MPA, FAB, said. “Our designation as a Level 2 Special Pathogens Treatment Center (SPTC) demonstrates our interdisciplinary team’s unwavering commitment to achieving and upholding readiness standards in preparation for any potential outbreak. This recognition significantly enhances our preparedness and capacity to safely manage patients with infectious diseases that pose significant risks and consequences. The Harlem community can have complete confidence that Harlem Hospital is fully equipped with the expertise and resources necessary to safeguard our patients and effectively respond to any infectious disease challenge.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an NSPS Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Center (SPTC),” NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem Clinical Director of Emergency Management Cara Taubman, MD, MPH, said. “Given the recent outbreaks of highly infectious diseases globally, Harlem Hospital is fully prepared to provide exceptional care to our patients in the event of an outbreak in New York City. This designation is instrumental in enhancing our readiness, safeguarding our hospital and protecting the community we serve.”

