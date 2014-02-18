Three women appointed to key positions in de Blasio administration

Mayor Bill de Blasio filled three key slots in his administration Tuesday with women who have long histories of service in New York City.

Maya Wiley, a civil rights attorney who founded public policy group te Center for Social Inclusion in 2002, was named as counsel to the Mayor. Among the issues Wiley will tackle is the expansion of broadband Internet access and making it cheaper, de Blasio said at a City Hall news conference announcing his new appointments.

“There are lots of levers that the city could pull to ensure access, and we will be pulling all of them,” Wiley said.

Emily Lloyd returns to her post as commissioner of the Department of Environmental protection, a role she had previously held from 2005 to 2009. She also served as commissioner of the Department of Sanitation from 1992 to 1994. The appointment of Lloyd, who has worked in dual roles as administrator of Prospect Park and president of the Prospect Park Alliance since 2011, won prompt raves from the New York League of Conservation Voters. “During her previous stint as commissioner, Lloyd received high marks from the environmental community for her role in protecting the watershed, ensuring the long-term stability of the city’s infrastructure and modernizing DEP operations,” the League said in a statement.

Commissioner of the Department for the Aging will be Donna M. Corrado. An executive director of Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services Inc., Corrado has spent 22 years at the organization working to expand services to older adults, people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.- (with Matthew Chayes)