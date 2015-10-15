Three women sought in Staten Island bus stabbing that left man in critical condition

The three women were involved in a fight on a Staten Island bus.

Police were looking to question three women on Thursday who were involved in a fight on a Staten Island bus that left one man in critical condition earlier this week.

The 24-year-old man, who was not identified, was at the back of the S74 bus on Tuesday afternoon when he apparently got into a fight with one of the women just before 1:45 p.m., police said. The fight may have been over a seat.

A man in his early 20s, who was with the women on the bus, then stabbed the victim at least five times in the torso, hand, hip, and shoulder.

The suspect, about 5-feet-7-inches and 160 pounds, and the three women then ran off the bus by Canal and Water streets in the Stapleton area.

The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was still in critical condition on Thursday.