Prisoner escapes New York-Presbyterian Hospital: officials

Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped NewYork-Presbyterian, Lower Manhattan Hospital on Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Tiffany Neumann, 23, about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds, fled the hospital near Gold Street while receiving care.

NBC New York reports that Neumann slipped out of her handcuffs and ran off into the night in a hospital gown.

On Saturday, Neumann was arrested on the Upper West Side “on charges of petit larceny, theft of service and criminal possession of stolen property,” the NYPD told NBC.

She was taken to the hospital after giving police a fake name and saying she was pregnant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.