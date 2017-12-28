A man was charged Thursday in the death of a man he shot outside a Times Square bar a week ago, police said.

Christopher Rivas, 30, fatally shot Perseus Salichs, 33, in the head outside Tonic Bar on Seventh Avenue, near 48th Street, early Dec. 19, police said.

Salichs, of the Upper West Side, reportedly was leaving a holiday party at the bar when he encountered Rivas. The two got into some kind of argument that led to the shooting, cops said.

Salichs was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Rivas, of Hell’s Kitchen, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.