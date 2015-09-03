Times Square desnuda busted for trying to sell drugs, sex to undercover cops, police say

A man also allegedly offered the officers cocaine and MDMA.

A Times Square “painted lady” was charged Wednesday night, along with a man, with trying to sell drugs and oral sex to a pair of undercover officers, police said.

The undercover officers first started talking to the 20-year-old desnuda woman, Destiny Romero, near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Romero is accused of offering the officers oral sex for money, police said.

The officers then met a man, 22-year-old Jason Perez, who allegedly offered to sell them drugs.

The group then split up and met nearby shortly after, police said, and the officers bought cocaine and five MDMA “Molly” pills.

Romero and Perez were both awaiting arraignment on Thursday.

Romero was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and prostitution. Perez was also charged with several offenses, including promoting prostitution and criminal sale of a controlled substance.