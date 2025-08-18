Times Square scare: Cops clear area after man leaves suspicious package outside of NYPD station

Times Square was evacuated on Monday morning after a man left a suspicious package outside of the NYPD command center at the “Crossroads of the World.”

According to police sources, a man walked up to the station on 43rd Street and 7th Avenue at about 10:32 a.m. on Aug. 18 and left what, at the time, was determined to be an unidentified cylindrical device outside the premises before fleeing.

The object sparked concern and saw authorities evacuate both the building and the surrounding blocks. The NYPD Bomb Squad responded and deemed the item to be non-threatening. No injuries were reported.

Police sources reported that the object appeared to be rolled-up pieces of paper and a ripped-up magazine. Cops believe the object was deliberately placed in the area to create panic.

NYPD’s Evidence Collection Team could be observed photographing the paper before placing it into brown bags.

Cops are now looking for the suspect who sparked the scare – who was last seen wearing black pants, a green hooded sweatshirt, black and white shoes and a green backpack.

Police sources report that the suspect, 26-year-old Desean Maryat of the Bronx, was arrested on West 44 Street and 7th Avenue that afternoon after returning to the scene. Cops spotted him and took him into custody. He is currently on probation for assault. Charges are pending.

