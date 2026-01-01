HAPPY NEW YEAR! One more look at the star-studded Times Square ball drop party

What a way to welcome the new year in Times Square! A couple shares a smooch just after midnight as 2026 arrives in grand style.

Times Square once again played host to the world’s biggest New Year’s party as hundreds of thousands of people jammed into the “Crossroads of the World” to watch the ball drop at midnight to welcome in 2026.

The massive crowd enjoyed live music performances all night as well as fireworks and confetti that filled the air afterward. Diana Ross, Le Sserafim and Maron Morris delighted the crowd along with other artists.

Once the ball dropped at midnight, many New Yorkers embraced and kissed to share the moment of welcoming in a new year. The ball itself went back up the pole above One Times Square only a few moments later as part of the America 250 celebrations; it will be lowered for a second time on July 3 as part of the sesquicentennial celebration of the United States of America.

Take a look at some of the pictures from New Year’s in Times Square below: