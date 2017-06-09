Times Square’s new year-round outdoor food market serves up empanadas, ice cream, barbecue

Mighty Quinn’s barbecue, Ice & Vice and Nuchas are among the vendors.

The new TSQ MKT, located on Broadway between 42nd and 47th streets, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Photo Credit: BFA.com / Zach Hilty

If you’ve worked up an appetite elbowing your way past swarms of tourists in Times Square, there’s now a better on-the-go option than the corner Nuts4Nuts cart.

A new outdoor food market debuted Thursday on Broadway between 42nd and 47th streets.

Set to operate year-round, TSQ MKT is a collaboration between the Times Square Alliance and Urbanspace, which runs highly curated brick-and-mortar food halls and open-air food and retails bazaars around the city.

Here’s the full list of vendors with kiosks at the Times Square market and what they’re known for:

•Hai Street Kitchen, sushi burritos

•Ice & Vice, experimental ice cream

•Mighty Quinn’s, barbecue

•Nuchas, empanadas

•SnackBox, hot dogs

•Toloache, Mexican cuisine

•Two Tablespoons, vegetarian bites

•Wafels & Dinges, Belgian waffles

•Rock Pizza Scissors, pizza

Customers who want to dine among the plaza’s costumed characters and desnudas can find seating at red chairs and tables, some shaded by umbrellas, near the kiosks.

The market, also home to a Strand bookstore booth, is open rain, snow or shine seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Correction: This article originally identified Breads Bakery as a participating vendor, according to a market spokeswoman. The company is not selling babka at TSQ MKT, although its owner is involved in a different kiosk, a Bread Bakery spokeswoman said.