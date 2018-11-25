18-year-old stabbed and robbed inside of Times Square subway station, police say

The group started hitting the victim before one of them stabbed him, police said.

Police are looking for a group of about seven young men who stabbed and robbed a teen inside the Times Square subway station on Saturday.

Just before 5 a.m., the men approached the 18-year-old on the stairs leading to the mezzanine inside the subway station at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

They starting physically hitting him before one suspect displayed a knife and stabbed the teen in his torso, police said.

They took the victim’s coat and book bag, which had a UPS vest inside of it, and fled the location, police said.

Take a close look at this video- These guys are wanted for robbery/stabbing yesterday at about 4:50am at the #TimesSquare 42nd St subway station- Recognize them? Have info about the crime? ☎️ 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips – You can even remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/wXruinMsWe — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) November 25, 2018

EMS workers transported the teen to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspects were all male, between 17 and 25 years old.

Police released video of the suspects going through an exit door inside the station.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).