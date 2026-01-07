One person is being questioned, and two others are on the lam after a violent Times Square stabbing following a botched marijuana sale early on Wednesday morning, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the bloody attack occurred at around 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the corner of West 40th Street and 7th Avenue.

Cops say three men slashed a 30-year-old man across the face and stabbed him in the back during an argument over the sale of marijuana.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police said officers from the Midtown South Precinct apprehended one of the three suspects, a 22-year-old man, near the scene. He is now being questioned, with charges against him pending.

Two other suspects, however, remain at large; they were last seen running southbound along 7th Avenue. Police said both men are believed to be in their 30s.

One of the suspects wore gray sweatpants, black shoes, a black coat, and a black beanie; the other perpetrator wore a black vest, a New York Yankee hat, and a blue sweater.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.