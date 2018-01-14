A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in the Times Square subway station on Sunday evening, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was attacked at about 5 p.m. by the Q train turnstile, police said. He was later taken to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s and about 5-feet-7-inches, ran from the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.